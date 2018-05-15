Fourteen people spend night in Marion County Jail to raise awareness about poverty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- IMPD officers arrested 14 people after protesters blocked a downtown intersection. Organizers say it's part of a national movement to bring attention to poverty issues, with events planned in more than 30 states across the county.

It's called the "Poor People's Campaign," named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign from about 50 years ago. A local group did their first protest Monday afternoon to kick off "40 days of action." They blocked the intersection of Ohio St. and Capital Ave.

Officers say they had to arrest 14 of those protesters when they ignored demands to clear the street.

FOX59 talked to some of the people who were arrested. They say they believe it was worth it, despite spending 14 hours in jail.

“I’m 65-years-old and it’s about time I did something. This was a simple act. It’s not about us, it’s not about stopping traffic -- it’s that there’s so much poverty in our county. A lot of these kids have no home to go to, because they live in poverty, in the richest country in the world," said Alan Blakeburn, a local pastor who spent the night in jail.

Protesters say they plan to take part in other events in the coming weeks to raise awareness about policies that need to change. At the end of the 40 days, people from around the country plan to meet at the Capitol in Washington D.C. for a final rally.

