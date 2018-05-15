Best potential for rain and storm chances today; rain needed in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spotty showers and storms already on the radar this morning, but more is needed for today! Expect a very warm, muggy start out-the-door and a heightened chance for additional rain and storms this afternoon, while a front drops through the state.

This rain is needed, as we are running nearly 2 inches below the monthly average! Not a good way to start the growing season, as I've already seen some neighbors watering their lawns. With the added clouds and rain potential today, temperatures will not be as intense but just as muggy!

Severe threat is EXTREMELY low, mainly good downpours, some lightning and a stronger wind gust or two.

Drier conditions return for most of the state tomorrow (a few showers south) and for the rest of the workweek temperatures remain above average!