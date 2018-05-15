DigIndy and Red Line work underway on Shelby Street on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Despite the late start due to lingering winter weather, the DigIndy and the IndyGo Red Line project is well underway along Shelby Street near the Garfield Park area on the city’s south-east side.

Major elements of the project include building an underground infrastructure that will capture and divert combined sewer overflows to the Pleasant Run Tunnel.

Citizens’ Energy work on this stretch of Shelby Street will also include the relocation of water lines, which may cause temporary service disruptions in the area. Residents and businesses will be notified in advance if their service will be impacted.

“Citizens greatly appreciates your patience as we continue construction related to the Pleasant Run section of the DigIndy Tunnel System,” said Citizens Energy Group President & CEO Jeffrey Harrison. “The first section of the tunnel system that opened in December 2017 has already prevented more than 87 million gallons of sewage from entering the White River and Eagle Creek across southern Marion County. When the entire system is complete in 2025, it will help clean up our waterways to levels not seen in more than a century.”

To learn more about how the DigIndy Tunnel System will improve the community, interested Hoosiers may visit www.DigIndyTunnel.com.

For construction updates residents can follow the project on Twitter: @DigIndy. or by visiting www.CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction to view all projects on the Citizens construction map.