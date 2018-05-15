Firefighters battle heat, humidity after smoke alarm alerts man to early morning house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Smoke alarms alerted a man to an early morning fire Tuesday on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the man was sleeping in the front room when the fire broke out. Smoke alarms went off, and the man smelled smoke.

IFD crews were dispatched to the home in the 5600 block of Central Avenue around 5 a.m. Firefighters struggled with heat and humidity while trying to put the fire out. They had it under control in about 30 minutes.

The fire started near the side window on the first floor and spread to the second level. The man wasn’t sure what caused the fire and IFD was investigating.

The man was transported to an area hospital after suffering from possible smoke inhalation. No one else was inside the home, IFD said.

Damage was estimated at $75,000, and IFD said the home didn’t appear to be a total loss.