× Greenfield police searching for suspect who fled from courthouse security

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Police in Greenfield are searching for a man who fled from courthouse security Tuesday.

Police say Tyrus Drane was at the courthouse for a failure to appear warrant on a driving offense and ran away from security.

Drane is described by police as a 33-year-old black man, 5’6″ tall and a stocky build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He ran southbound from the area of the jail.

Police and K9s are searching the area. Anyone who sees suspicious activity should remain indoors and call 911.