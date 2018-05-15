Indy’s Most Wanted: Man wanted on murder warrant has been on the run for 7 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man accused of murder remains on the run from police tonight.

For more than 7 months police have been searching for Demond Bender.

Now the family of the man he’s accused of killing is pleading for help making an arrest.

The violence took place in October 2017 on the sidewalk at 10th and Rural. Prosecutors say Bender shot and killed a 36-year-old man.

During the shooting, Bender allegedly lost his keys and had to abandon his car at the scene of the crime.

That helped police quickly identify the suspected trigger man, but to this day no arrests have yet been made.

"You know he had no remorse. He cold bloodedly murdered my son," said Alexander's mother Latonya Taylor.

Taylor says her son left behind two kids and a grieving family waiting for the accused killer to be arrested.

"He knew my son for 10 minutes before he took his life," said Taylor.

At 10th and Rural cameras run by the city captured the shooting. According to court records, Bender pulled up in a car and shot Alexander following a drug deal.

Inside that car police say Bender left his phone and a jail information sheet, then disappeared.

"He did this and then literally disappeared off the grid," said Crime Stoppers Sgt. Steve Dubois.

A record search shows Bender has a long criminal history dating back decades. Police and Alexander’s family say he’s dangerous and needs to be caught.

"Most murder suspects are not doing a 9 to 5 job somewhere else. He’s probably in the same environment that led to this murder, so we need to get him off the streets and bring him in. The family would really like to see some closure here. That’s all we’re trying to do, both police and Crime Stoppers," said Dubois.

"I'm pleading with someone to do the right thing and turn Demond Bender in," said Alexander's sister Donika Fitch.

"If you know Demond’s whereabouts, if he can do this to my child, he can do this to you or your child," said Taylor.

As always anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.