Make chocolate chip cookie brittle for National Chocolate Chip Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup pecans
Directions
- Melt butter and brown sugar in microwave safe bowl for about 1 minute, or until butter is completely melted
- Add vanilla and salt and stir to combine. Whisk in flour.
- Press dough onto baking sheet. Try to press out the dough so it covers the entire surface of the baking sheet.
- Sprinkle chocolate chips and pecans on top.
- Bake at 350 for about 20 minutes or until brittle is golden brown. Rotate brittle every 6 minutes while it’s baking to prevent it from burning.
- Let brittle cool and chocolate chips harden.
- Once brittle is completely cool, break into small pieces.