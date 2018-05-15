Make chocolate chip cookie brittle for National Chocolate Chip Day

Posted 7:47 AM, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 08:35AM, May 15, 2018

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup pecans

Directions

  1. Melt butter and brown sugar in microwave safe bowl for about 1 minute, or until butter is completely melted
  2. Add vanilla and salt and stir to combine. Whisk in flour.
  3. Press dough onto baking sheet. Try to press out the dough so it covers the entire surface of the baking sheet.
  4. Sprinkle chocolate chips and pecans on top.
  5. Bake at 350 for about 20 minutes or until brittle is golden brown. Rotate brittle every 6 minutes while it’s baking to prevent it from burning.
  6. Let brittle cool and chocolate chips harden.
  7. Once brittle is completely cool, break into small pieces.