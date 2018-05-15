× Pacers Bikeshare program plans expansion into Broad Ripple in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Pacers Bikeshare program is set to expand in 2019, and plans to add about 250 more bikes and 25 more stations.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. says the expansion is funded primarily by a federal grant. It will allow the program to reach neighborhoods, Indy’s greenway network and Broad Ripple.

“Since 2014, downtown residents and visitors alike have enjoyed the transportation and connectivity benefits provided by the Pacers Bikeshare program, which is why we’re excited to bring this network of bikes into our neighborhoods,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “At no additional cost to our taxpayers, we are doubling the amount of bikes and stations offered, and will be sure they land in the right places thanks to public input received in the coming weeks.”

The program also wants to grow the EveryBody Rides initiative, which provides bike share passes at subsidized prices, bicycle education and group rides for residents who have low incomes. The locations of the new stations are also meant to help increase access to ares where residents need affordable transportation.

“Pacers Bikeshare has transformed the way people travel in downtown Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. Executive Director, Kären Haley. “By expanding Pacers Bikeshare to neighborhoods and along the City’s bicycle network and transit corridors, we will bring affordable and convenient transportation to more of our city’s residents, neighborhoods and destinations.”

The City of Indianapolis won a nearly $1 million Federal Highway Administration Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant for the expansion. A portion of the local match came from a grant from the Herbert Simon Family Foundation.

Pacers Bikeshare is also planning to launch a business partnership program for businesses and property owners who wish to have a station on or near their property.

Public input sessions will start in June to gather information from the public on the best locations for stations.