Rain remains elusive entering the midway point of May; Warmth continues

MORE MISSES THAN HITS

So long downpour – we could use a few more of you around here. Rain is not likely to reach downtown Indianapolis and that storm is weakened quickly as it reaches eastern Marion County and became a shower in Hancock county.

Rain threat still remains suspect to say the least. Yes an occasional shower and even a few t-storms are possible this evening but the coverage will be minimal. Most of us will miss out on the needed

Healthy rainfall fell early Tuesday with over 1″ of rain in Lafayette and nearly a half-inch reported in Frankfort. Those eastbound storms stayed north and made their way into Ohio shortly after 4 pm.

DRYING OUT

Officially we’ve only received .42″ of rainfall this month, only a trace today at the official reporting station for the city, near the airport. We’ve moved up now to the 14th driest to date on record. May 2018 is running -2.02″ below normal.

The dry spell actually started mid April Since April 15th we’ve received only 30% of the rainfall over the past 4 weeks.

HISTORIC MAY

Tuesday marked the 15th straight day above normal and the first time since 1922 that a May starts with such a streak. The average temperatures have surged with 7 straight days reaching 80-degrees! May 2018 is now the second warmest on record – warmest in 122 years and trails May 1896 by two and a half of a degrees.

While a pull back in the warmth is coming the streak of above normal days is likely to continue and roll well into the final week of the month. Just how warm will this May end? At this point, the warmest May ever is not out of reach. Stay tuned!