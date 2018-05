× UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after woman missing from Monrovia found safe

MONROVIA, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday after a woman missing out of Monrovia was found safe.

Carrie Lynn Dolacki, 58, is described as 5’7″, 177 pounds, brown hair/possibly balding and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink beanie hat, a dark blue coat, a pink flowered t-shirt, light blue jean capris and black tennis shoes.

Police say Dolacki was last seen Tuesday just after midnight in Monrovia. She was believed to be in extreme danger.

Just before noon, police said Dolacki had been safely located.