Attorney general helps announce initiative to catch drug dealers in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Attorney General Curtis Hill, surrounded by several local law enforcement leaders, helped announce a new state initiative targeting drug dealers who are funneling drugs throughout Indiana.

A $1.25 million grant has helped create eight new drug interdiction teams with a focus of arresting drug manufacturers and dealers. The new teams have been established in Lake County, Porter County, Lafayette and West Lafayette, Evansville, Dearborn County, Kokomo, Elkhart County and Allen County.

“We need to look at a comprehensive approach,” Hill said. “That includes treatment. That includes prevention. But enforcement cannot take a back seat. It’s imperative we hold people accountable for what they’re doing.”

Hill said among the eight teams, 16 arrests were made in April that resulted in the confiscation of $65,000 worth of drugs and $16,000 in cash.

“You see the connections,” West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski said. “You see the crossroads of Indiana. And Lafayette is the one major metro stop between Indianapolis and Chicago.”

The teams are made up of officers and drug-sniffing dogs and have already completed several hundred investigations. Officials hope to create new teams across the state in the future.