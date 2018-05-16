BREAKING: Authorities investigate after 2-year-old girl killed in Beech Grove house fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Fire crews are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning in a house fire in Beech Grove. The girl’s father and 3-year-old brother were hospitalized in serious condition.

The fire department responded to the home near the intersection of Albany Street and North 6th Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

The little girl was unable to make it out of the home, and she was killed in the fire. The girl’s 35-year-old father made it out of the home with his 3-year-old son. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

“The father was desperately trying to get the little girl to come with him, and she could not,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith. “And then the fire just quickly grew out of control, and he had to get out. He was only able to make it out with the 3-year-old boy.”

Officials are expected to remain at the scene for quite some time to investigate, so avoid the area if possible.