Ball State votes to take over Muncie Community Schools beginning in July

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University has unanimously voted to take over Muncie Community Schools starting this summer following a vote on Wednesday.

“MCS are no longer distressed, rather they are blessed” Board of Trustee president said. “We will succeed.”

The Board of Trustees also adopted a new resolution to partner with the district, which allows the law to move forward.

The takeover will begin on July 1.

The vote came after the bill was approved Monday at the Statehouse during a rare mid-May flurry of activity.

Ball State will be charged with appointing a new school board whose members don’t have to be exclusively from Muncie. It has to be in place by July 1.

A community engagement council and expert panel will also be created.