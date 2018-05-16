× Bloomington man arrested on kidnapping, criminal confinement charges after search for ex-girlfriend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police arrested a Bloomington man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the woman’s husband called police when his wife failed to return home after meeting with the man, later identified as 30-year-old Bryan P. Maddin.

The husband said his wife left home around 7 p.m. Sunday to meet with Maddin, who was upset, and called home just before 10 p.m. The husband said he heard his wife and Maddin arguing during the call. Concerned about her safety, he called Bloomington police.

Officers searched for Maddin and found both of them in a van parked at the Cartop State Recreation Area at Lake Monroe by tracking her cellphone. The woman said she met Maddin earlier in the night and told police he took her car keys and threw them across the street.

She said he picked up, carried her to the van and locked her inside. He wouldn’t let her out, police said.

Maddin told investigators they went for a drive to talk about their relationship.

Police arrested him on preliminary charges of kidnapping, strangulation, criminal confinement and battery. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Monday morning.