× Cause of death of Richmond Hill conspirator Mark Leonard determined

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County coroner has determined that Richmond Hill conspirator Mark Leonard, convicted of two counts of murder for the 2012 insurance fraud explosion on Indianapolis’ south side, died this past January due to “gastrointestinal hemorrhage complicating idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.”

Leonard’s manner of death was determined natural. He died while serving two life without parole sentences for his leading role in the murderous conspiracy. Leonard died in an Indianapolis hospital.

During his trial in South Bend in 2015, it was revealed that Leonard suffered from a blood disorder that left him in a coma and hospitalized several months before the fatal explosion.

He was nursed back to health by girlfriend Monserrate Shirley, an intensive care nurse who owned the home that was destroyed by a blast that caused $4 million damage to the Richmond Hill community and killed neighbors Dion and Jennifer Longworth.

ITP is described as a disorder that leads to excessive bruising and bleeding as the result of unusually low levels of platelets in the blood.

Bob Leonard said his half-brother was moved from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility and its medical infirmary last summer.

Mark Leonard was “crying in his wheelchair” in the infirmary, said Bob Leonard, who blamed his brother for the predicament that resulted in his own murder and arson convictions.

“I’ve only been in trouble twice in my life and both times were his fault,” said Leonard. “I could care less that he’s dead.

“Good riddance.”

Describing his brother as a self-centered “piece of crap,” Leonard said Mark promised he would conduct a media interview to clear his name.

“’I’ll fix it,” Bob Leonard quoted his brother as saying through his tears. “’I didn’t mean to get you in trouble.’”

Ironically, as the leader of the conspiracy, Mark Leonard spent the least amount of time in prison among the four main defendants.

Bob Leonard is also serving two terms of life without parole.

Shirley was sentenced to 50 years in prison for conspiracy to commit arson.

Gary Thompson was given a 30 year sentence after pleading guilty for his role in two failed attempts to destroy Shirley’s house.