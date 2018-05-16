× Historic warmth to continue; More 80-degree days and rain is lacking

STREAK SURVIVES We thought we had snapped one of three streaks today but late day the skies brightened and we sneaked up to 81-degrees! This warm May keeps rolling along.

Today reached 80-degrees in Indianapolis for the 8th straight day!

It is the WARMEST May in 122 years to date and the first time since 1922 that a May opens with 16 straight days above normal! With already ten 80-degree days! COMFORTABLE NIGHT Humidity is lowering tonight as northeast winds take hold. It will be more comfortable tonight. The front stays south Thursday, any rain chances will remain there and with added sunshine it will be a nice day. Thursday could top 80-degrees again. WARMEST MAY EVER? We’ve reached the mid-way point of May and it is on a record pace! There looks to be no let-up to the warm May pattern and evidence grows for potentially the WARMEST May ever. Above normal temperateness are looking likely to end month. DRY SPELL CONTINUES

We still are not getting the needed rainfall. A few localized downpours occurred in Monroe county earlier but rainfall coverage remains minimal even to end the work week.