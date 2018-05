INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire at a pair of vacant homes kept Indianapolis fire crews busy Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, units were dispatched before 4:30 a.m. to a fire in the 900 block of Udell Street.

They found two adjacent homes on fire. Photos from the scene showed one of the structures fully engulfed.

IFD said both homes were vacant. No one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.