× Investigation underway after body is found in White River on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a body was found on the city’s north side Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Michigan Road and 42nd Street around 4:30 p.m. That’s near the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

IFD says a kayaker was the one to discover the person, about 200 yards upstream from a bridge in the area.

Officials originally thought the body might have been a training dummy that was lost Tuesday.

No victim information has been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.