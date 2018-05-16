× Isolated rain on Wednesday; above average warmth continues

It is a warm and muggy start to Wednesday with lingering showers on Live Guardian Radar this morning. An occasional shower will be possible through the morning commute with lows dropping into mid-60s. A washout is not expected today, but an umbrella may be needed at times because of the isolated storm chances throughout the morning and afternoon. Most of the rain will likely remain south of the Indianapolis area today with highs near 80° across central Indiana.

Highs this afternoon are going to be above average again, making it the 16th day above normal for the month of May! This month is the second warmest on record to date for Indianapolis.

Skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with minimal rain chances. However, areas of fog may develop during the overnight hours as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow is going to be the pick of the week! There is going to be a lot of dry time on Thursday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures in the afternoon will rebound into the lower 80s and it will feel less humid. Rain chances increase Thursday night and Friday, which will result in cooler highs at the end of the work week.

Highs will reach the mid-70s Friday afternoon and rise back into the 80s this weekend. Forecast models are hinting at isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The rainfall will become more scattered across the state by Sunday. Drier and slightly cooler weather returns early next week.