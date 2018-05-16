The “highs and lows” of National Police Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C.—It has been an emotional first few days at National Police Week.

On Sunday, the glow of thousands of candles in the National Mall filled the night sky. Each flame represented the lost lives of law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

On Monday the honor guard competition shifted the mood from somber into celebration.

By Monday night the mood shifted again, as hundreds, including the parents of slain Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan, descended upon the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, some seeing for the first time the name of the family member, friend, or loved one carved in marble.

On Tuesday, during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, a complex range of emotions were present. Nearly 200 law enforcement officers were memorialized during the ceremony. President Donald Trump highlighted the service of a few of the officers, including Southport Police Lieutenant

There was mourning and healing throughout each ceremony. The pain of the family, friends, and loved ones of fallen officers is in no way over and may never be. What remains now are the memories; memories of the ones they loved, memories of National Police Week and all its ensuing emotions. Along with the hope that in time, hearts do heal and things do get better.