Westfield targeting development to accompany Grand Park, grow northwest side of city

WESTFIELD, Ind. - City officials have more than 300 acres of land that could be developed into a variety of uses that would, in part, provide more attractions for out-of-town visitors of Grand Park. The land sits between S.R. 32 and the sports complex.

The city's chief of staff, Todd Burtron, said the land is currently zoned for agriculture and needs re-zoned for the development to become a reality. Ultimately, city council will make the final decision.

While there are several concepts for what could go in the site, Burtron said the exact plans will include a lengthy discussion.

“There’s a lot of dialogue that takes place between the mayor’s office, the city council, and what their plans, and will their plans, meet the vision of the community," Burtron said.

The ideas in place, such as housing, commercial and retail space, parks, and some light industrial usage, fits into how city leaders envision the area growing down the road. Those plans include making sure the area fits well with the sports park.

“It will very much compliment that," said Burtron. "Not only for our residents, but for people who come to us from across the country."

Burtron said Forbes recently said youth sports is an $11 billion annually for the nation, and Westfield sees the park as a regional catalyst for attracting tourism dollars. Now in its fifth year, Grand Park sees a million different visitors each year.

“The business of sports outside of that tournament activity is the next level of our economic development," Burtron said.