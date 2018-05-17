× Becoming more comfortable today; rain returns this weekend

We are kicking off Wednesday with calm and mild weather conditions across the state. Lows this morning will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Weak high pressure over northern Indiana is allowing for mostly clear skies this morning and it will help keep much of the area dry for today.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise a few degrees more than yesterday. However, the air will feel more comfortable and less humid today, making it the pick of the week! Highs today will climb into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon with a high of 84° for Indianapolis. We are tracking another day above average, which will make today the 17th straight day above normal.

Even though much of central Indiana will stay dry today, an isolated shower may still pop up in our southeastern counties late in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase overnight for downtown Indianapolis. Scattered showers will track over the state Friday as highs climb into the mid-70s.

It is a busy weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Fast Friday, Bump Day and Pole Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger in the forecast all three days. If you have outdoor plans, just keep an eye on the radar. There should be some dry time on Friday and Saturday. The highest rain and storm coverage will fall on Sunday as a system travels over Indiana. Temperatures will gradually cool off and become more seasonal early next week.