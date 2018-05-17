Beech Grove authorities searching for sexual assault suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. -- The Beech Grove Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred in the 100 block of South 6th Avenue and searching for the man involved.

The attack happened shortly after noon Wednesday, according to police.

Investigators described the suspect as a white male in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 lbs. with a stocky build, short brown hair, no facial hair, white t-shirt with cutoff sleeves and gray shorts.

According to police, the man broke into the woman's home on South 6th Avenue through a window. He sexually assaulted her and stole a necklace.

Anyone with information should call the Beech Grove Police Department Crime Tips line at (317) 782-4950 or email crimetips@beechgrove.com.