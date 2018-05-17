× Beech Grove woman describes being raped in the middle of the day inside her home

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A Beech Grove woman was sexually assaulted in her own home by a complete stranger.

Right now, Beech Grove police are searching for clues and asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect.

The attack happened in broad daylight, just after noon Wednesday on S. 6th Ave.

The victim told us today she is understandably still shaken up by the violence, but she does have reason to believe the man may live in her neighborhood.

Cutting open a screen and climbing through a window, police say a man raped the victim in the middle of the day.

“It’s pretty darn sad when you live a few doors down from the person who did get hurt,” said neighbor Kathy Wubben.

Kathy lives in the same neighborhood, but doesn’t know the victim.

The police report provides very few details, but the victim tells FOX59 the man strangled her by the neck, forced her to the ground, told her to listen to him and at one point called her dog by its name, telling it to behave.

Although the woman says she’s never seen her attacker before, she’s convinced the suspect is someone who lives in the area, which doesn’t shock her neighbors.

“I’m really not surprised. This street is getting really bad with drugs and a lot of vacancies,” said Wubben.

After the assault, the woman says her attacker stole her necklace, grabbed a jar of loose change and the keys to her car before running away from the home.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40’s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with a stocky build, short brown hair and no facial hair.

Beech Grove police didn’t want to talk about the case on camera, but say they are canvassing the area looking for anyone who may have surveillance video of the suspect.

In the meantime, the attack has neighbors on edge and calling on police to keep them safe.

“I don’t know we just need to beef up our patrols here in the city, after all I’m paying taxes for that,” said Wubben.

Beech Grove police say the public can help them by giving them a call if they saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area around the time of the crime.

Any information can call the Beech Grove Police Department Crime Tips line at 317-782-4950 or email crimetips@beechgrove.com.