City-County Council to hold community meetings in wake of decision in Aaron Bailey shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of the Indianapolis City County Council on Thursday discussed the decision by the IMPD Civilian Merit Board to clear two officers involved in the shooting of Aaron Bailey.

One week ago, the Merit Board determined that the officers had not violated department policy or training when they fatally shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

City-County Council President Vop Oslii said the council has spent the past week listening to Hoosiers’ reactions to the decision.

“Many members of the community feel mistrusted, misunderstood and devalued by those they see as being on the other side,” he said. “We also hear a plea in our communities and districts that we find a way forward.”

Oslii said Indianapolis is now part of the national conversation about tensions between law enforcement and communities of color.

“This is not just about us. It’s a complex set of issues without a simple solution,” he said.

The council pledged to “find a path forward.”

Oslii said they would be listening to residents, and plan to hold a series of conversations starting May 31 at King-Kennedy Park. More details about the conversations will be released soon.

After the decision was announced, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the “Merit Board system must be changed if we are to continue building bridges of trust between our brave police officers and the communities they proudly serve.”

Oslii said there are ways to work on the Merit Board process. He said they can look at staggering terms and getting more community representation.

He said changing the Merit Board likely would not have impacted the outcome of this decision.

“I don’t know if it’s the structure of the Merit Board that would have made the difference, to be frank with you,” he said. “But it is on people’s lips, and because it is, we need to look at it.”

Oslii said there is no silver bullet that will make a difference.

“The only way we’re going to address issues of trust is to hear where those issues are in the minds and the hearts of the community. We need to be smart and learn to listen.”