Graduation season is here! With the pomp and circumstance comes the party. Living Well's Kim Galeaz shared easy apps for your big bash.
Graduation party apps
-
Mommy Magic: Graduation party
-
Living Well: Pesto pasta party
-
Facebook to notify users about Cambridge Analytica data misuse
-
Worried about privacy on Facebook? Here’s how to revoke app permissions
-
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 37 million more people than initially reported
-
-
150 million MyFitnessPal users affected by data breach, Under Armour says
-
Looking for a match? Facebook is getting into the online dating game
-
Indiana mom lost 2 sons in same night to opioids; fighting crisis is now her life’s work
-
Famed photographer, 7 other journalists among 29 killed in twin Afghanistan blasts
-
Facebook to roll out dating features this year
-
-
Mark Zuckerberg breaks his silence on Cambridge Analytica scandal
-
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook will audit thousands of apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal
-
Icy roads, impaired drivers could make for dangerous St. Patty’s Day