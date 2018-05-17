Indiana Fever kicks off 2018 season

Get your tickets and grab a courtside seat. The Indiana Fever are tipping off their 2018 season this weekend. The team's play-by-play announcer stopped by FOX59 with Freddy Fever to check out what's ahead for the upcoming season.
