Indianapolis man and British monarchy expert is FOX59’s royal wedding insider

WINDSOR, UK – Our FOX59 royal wedding insider Andrew Lannerd is actually invited to the wedding, and he will be joining us live throughout the week from the United Kingdom.

Lannerd is an Anglophile and expert on the history of the British monarchy. He’s spent more than 15 years studying the royal family and has transformed his Indianapolis home into a mini museum.

His obsession started when he was a teenager after Princess Diana’s death.

“When Princess Diana passed away, I just became obsessed with everything royal, so I wanted to collect, I wanted to research and it’s turned into one of the great passions of my life,” he said.

Lannerd has collected more than 700 books and thousands of items, including letters written by Queen Elizabeth II and signed photos. He even has a rare collection of royal wedding cakes.

“The Queen and Prince Phillip’s cake, Charles and Diana’s cake, Andrew and Fergie’s cake, Princess Anne’s cake and the most recent is William and Catherine’s cake,” he said.

Pretty soon, he will be in the presence of another royal wedding cake – that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

After getting a lot of requests throughout the years, Andrew used his knowledge to create a business.

“I was going to England so often and people kept saying, ‘We want to go with you, you’re the one who knows where to go.’”

So he created Transcendent Travel Services, LLC, an agency specializing in experience-based travel. He’s been able to organize many unique tours and experiences, including a dinner on the Queen’s yacht.

Lannerd will be corresponding with us throughout the weekend, so look for his updates, photos and videos on FOX59 news