Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade honors Hoosier heroes

Six year old Malachi Fronczak is just like any good CEO. He wants his lemonade stand to be used to give back to the heroes in our community. When Howard County Deputy, Carl Koontz, was killed in 2016, Malachi set up shop at his hometown Kokomo Police Department to do something nice for first responders. He set up Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade where any cool refreshing flavor is always free for officers, deputies, firefighters, and soldiers and tips are always appreciated.

In 2017 when Malachi heard his parents talking about Southport police Lieutenant, Aaron Allan, being Killed in the line of duty, he ran to his Mom and said, "we need to open the stand and raise money for them!" Mom said OK and the family jumped in, and the rest is history.

Malachi raised money for the family of Southport Police Lieutenant, Aaron Allan, and over $8,000 for the family of Boone County Deputy, Jacob Pickett. He is currently raising money for the family of Terre Haute Patrolman, Rob Pitts.

Malachi says the best part about opening his lemonade stand in honor of our heroes is, " I get to serve the officers!" To Malachi it is just that simple.

For Malachi's heart to serve and for turning his compassion into an incredible mission that's getting the entire community involved, Fox 59 and Community Health network is honored to present Malachi Fronczak with the May 2018 Community Hero award.

