PHOTOS: Montgomery County installs first clock tower since 1941

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – After many years of waiting, the Montgomery County Courthouse has a brand new clock tower.

On Wednesday, crews placed the first clock tower to grace the courthouse since 1941.

Nearly $500,000 was raised by businesses, governments and residents.

Indiana Landmarks pledged $75,000 to the clock tower with a combined $70,000 commitment from the City of Crawfordsville and Montgomery County. Both governments put $35,000 toward the project.

The courthouse had a clock tower when it was constructed in 1876, but in 1941, concerns about the clock tower falling over caused officials to have it taken down.

Check out photos of the new clock tower above.