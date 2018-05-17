× Pleasant and less humid today; rain returns tomorrow

The lower humidity is the big story for today. Dew-points are out of the 60’s right now.

The dew-point temperature has dropped 10 to 15 degrees for most of us.

It’s another warm day with highs making it back up to the lower 80’s.

This will be a good day to get the lawn. We stay mostly dry through the afternoon and early evening.

There is a chance for an isolated shower or two this evening. Any rain we do see will be off to our south and east near the stationary front that has been hanging around for several days.

Clouds increase overnight. We start the day on the dry side but a spotty shower or two is possible.

Scattered rain returns tomorrow late morning and afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but have the umbrella ready. These will be hit and miss, much like the rain earlier in the week.

Rain chances stick around for the weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible too, especially on Sunday. A few strong storms are possible. We’ll continue to watch this system and bring you updates as we get closer.