RECIPE: Bacon-Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese & Almonds

Bacon-Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese & Almonds

18 Medjool dates

3-4 ounces goat cheese

36 roasted and salted almonds

9 slices bacon, cut in half

Preheat oven to 400⁰F. Slice dates length-wise to remove pit and make cavity for cheese. Spread/fill with a couple teaspoons of goat cheese. Place two almonds in cheese area, pressing firmly. Wrap half slice of bacon around date and secure with toothpick. Place on large rimmed baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes, then turn and bake additional 5 to 10 minutes, until bacon is desired crispness. Cool a couple minutes then transfer to serving platter. Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes 18 appetizers.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD