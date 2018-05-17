× RECIPE: Caribbean Pork Sliders

4 thick-cut boneless pork chops (such as New York or Center Cut)

or Kim likes to use Pork Tenderloin (2 tenderloins, about 1 ¼ # each)

2-3 teaspoons coarse salt

½ -3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon allspice

½ cup light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon chipotles in adobo (minced, from small can)

Juice from one small lime

1 teaspoon lime zest

12 Slider buns, whole wheat or white

Lettuce leaves and tomato slices

Combine salt, pepper, cumin and allspice in a small bowl. Rub onto both sides of the pork chops/tenderloins. Cover and refrigerate at least 20 minutes. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Pat chops dry and grill, turning once, until just done, about 8-9 minutes or internal temperature of 145 degrees (same temp for tenderloin). Transfer chops/tenderloin to cutting board, loosely cover with foil and let rest 5 minutes. Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, chipotle pepper, lime zest and juice in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place in small serving small for appetizers. Cut pork into thin slices and serve on slider rolls with chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Makes about 12 appetizer-size slider sandwiches.

Recipe courtesy ForkMorePork.com & IndianaPork.com (adaptations by Kim Galeaz RDN CD)