RECIPE: Peachy Pork Tacos

Peachy Pork Tacos

½ tablespoon vegetable oil

1 ¼ pounds ground pork

1 (9 oz.) package/refrigerated tube pork chorizo

1 can (14 – 15 oz.) diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 can (4-5 oz.) diced green chilies

1 can (15 oz.) sliced peaches in natural juice, diced into small pieces

1 ¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 ½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground coriander

Couple drops hot pepper sauce (optional)

Toppings: chopped cilantro, Mexican shredded cheese, finely chopped onion

Corn and flour tortilla, street taco size

Scoop-shaped corn tortillas

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground pork and pork chorizo and heat until thoroughly cooked. Stir in tomatoes, green chilies, diced peached, cumin, garlic powder, chili powder and coriander. Add hot pepper sauce if desired. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is completely hot, about 5-7 minutes. Keep hot while serving. Serve with toppings and corn/flour tortillas and tortilla chips. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

Makes about 5 cups pork taco mixture (15 – 20 servings appetizer-size)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD