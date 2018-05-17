× RECIPE: Savory Ham Salad Appetizers

Savory Ham Salad Appetizers

8-10 oz. sliced ham (from refrigerated case)

½ cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons stone ground mustard

1/8 – ¼ teaspoon black pepper

2/3 cup very finely chopped white onion

½ cup dill pickle relish

Thick cucumber slices and whole wheat crackers

Chopped green onion and chopped red onion (optional garnish)

Chop ham into diced pieces and place in food processor bowl along with mayonnaise, pepper and mustard. Pulse until blended. Stir in onion and pickle relish by hand (so ham salad has crunchy texture.) Season with additional mustard/mayonnaise if desired. Refrigerate until ready to make appetizers. Using a small cookie scoop, place ham salad on thick cucumber slices and/or crackers. Sprinkle with chopped green and red onion to garnish. Makes about 3 ½ cups ham salad (about 20 – 24 appetizers).

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD