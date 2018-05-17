WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence returns to Indiana to tout tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will return to his home state Friday to tout GOP tax reform and hold a fundraiser.

The vice president and his wife will visit with members of the Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division at Stout Field around 2:30 p.m.

The vice president is scheduled to speak at 4:25 p.m. for an event at the Indianapolis Downtown Marriott hosted by America First Policies. He’ll discuss the recently passed tax cuts and what they mean for Hoosiers.

After the event, Pence will host a private fundraiser in Indianapolis for a number of candidates, including Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun, Missouri attorney general candidate Josh Hawley and Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Jim Renacci.

The cost to attend the fundraiser ranges from $1,500 per person (to attend the reception) to $25,000 per person (includes a spot at the roundtable, a photo with Pence and four tickets to the reception).

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Sen. Todd Young will also attend the event.