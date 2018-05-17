× YMCA offers free water safety classes for kids in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Summer is almost here, and soon pools will open and boating season will begin.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is offering dozens of free “Safety Around Water” classes to help keep kids safe. The classes are being offered from May 29 – July 5 at five local YMCAs. They are partially funded by a combined $15,000 grant from Y-USA.

They are open to the public and for children in low-income households.

The classes are around 30 to 60 minutes, and they’re taught by certified YMCA swim instructors. Children will learn basic safety skills and concepts, such as jump, push, turn, grab and swim, float and swim.

According to the YMCA, there were 67 drowning fatalities in Indiana in 2016.

Below is a schedule of classes being offered. Call participating Ys to sign up.

May 29 – June 1 at the Jordan YMCA, 75 spots available

May 29 – June 1 at the Witham YMCA, 50 spots available

June 4 – 7 at the Ransburg YMCA, 75 spots available

June 4 – 7 at the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA, 20 spots available

July 2, 3, 5 at the Irsay Family YMCA, 75 spots available