Beech Grove community honors 2-year-old girl killed in fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. - The rain wasn’t strong enough to stop the Beech Grove community from coming together in support.

“(It’s) unimaginable, unimaginable to lose something so precious, something so innocent,” said Karen Lawson.

Two days ago, two-year-old, Brianna was killed when her home caught on fire.

“It was a sad day and a little girl lost her life. She was special to us all,” explains Dennis Chislom, Brianna’s father.

Chislom was the last one to see Brianna alive. When the fire started he grabbed his three-year-old son and got him out of the home. When Chislom tried going back in to get Brianna, the fire was too powerful.

“It’s a father’s worst dream to have to be put in that situation, worst nightmare to have to try to get his kid out of harm’s way, to go beyond belief to try to do it and not be successful in that, it’s going to bother me time to come for a long time,” said Chislom.

In desperation, Chislom screamed for help, tried breaking windows, anything to get to his little girl.

“I feel like I could’ve did more just because I’m her dad and I should’ve have tried more than I did,” said Chislom.

“As a mom and my baby being with her dad that day, I know in my heart he did everything possible,” Brianna’s mother said.

Chislom’s burns are still bandaged, but his heart is hurting so much more.

“Honestly, my injuries are nothing compared to my daughter right now,” said Chislom.

Near the front steps there are now flowers, stuffed animals and balloons with Brianna’s favorite princesses on them. Family, friends and even strangers are honoring the little girl who touched more people than she even realized.

“She was a beautiful child. Everybody loved her not just us, everybody. Once you met her once, Brianna, she would always remember you,” explains Buak and Chilsom.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire. Click here if you're interested in helping the family.