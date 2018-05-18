Bloomington woman struck by stray bullet while inside her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A woman was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her living room. Now, police are searching for a person of interest in the case.

Police say a bullet from the apartment next door traveled through the wall, into the shared stairway and then into the woman's apartment.

"I don’t think you can have the sanctity of your home interrupted so violently and ever feel the same again," said Amanda Koumoutsos, who is recovering from the gunshot wounds.

She said the act of simply sitting in her living room has completely changed after she was hit by the bullet while on her couch.

"I have an entry wound and an exit wound on my arm and when it exited my arm it also hit me in my chest," Koumoutsos said. "So, it broke the skin but it did not go into my chest."

There are still holes in the wall and couch that reveal the path of the bullet. Koumoutsos believes the two barriers slowed down the bullet and the impact.

"I've never been so grateful for this huge, ugly, old couch," she said.

Police believe a visitor in the apartment next door fired a gun, perhaps accidentally. They talked to the tenants and witnesses to identify a person of interest named Gabriel Alsman. But, they have not been able to track him down.

"My world has just been turned upside down in a way I can't describe and this kid is just out there sitting on Facebook, doing whatever it is he’s doing, having a decent Friday," Koumoutsos said.

Meantime, Koumoutos is recovering but must have surgery and be put under general anesthesia to remove the debris from the couch still inside her arm.

"The fact that me having three bullet wounds is lucky is insane," she said.

She tells FOX 59 she can't help but wonder what would have happened if she had been sitting with her head or back on that spot of the couch.

"The 'what ifs' - I'm very aware of them," she said. "I just have to try not to think about them."

If you have information about Alsman's whereabouts, contact Bloomington Police at at (812) 339-4477.