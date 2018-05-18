Crowd demands change in wake of Merit Board decision on Aaron Bailey shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A crowd of people gathered outside the steps of IMPD's headquarters in downtown Indianapolis Friday night, demanding change in the wake of IMPD's Merit Board decision and speaking out against racial injustice.

Last week, the Merit Board voted to allow two officers who shot and killed Aaron Bailey to keep their jobs, despite the police chief's recommendation that they should be fired.

"I won't stop fighting justice for my father and I feel like the community is upset, too, clearly it's a lot of people here, that just really touches my heart," Erica Bailey, the daughter of Aaron Bailey, said.

Police said in June 2017, Bailey led officers on a chase after a traffic stop before crashing his car. When the officers thought he was reaching for a gun they shot him, though no weapon was found. A special prosecutor determined there would be no criminal charges.

The Merit Board determined the officers would keep their jobs after a three day long hearing.

"It's injustice that happened with Aaron Bailey. Me personally, my father grew up with him, he was a childhood friend, so it hits home a little deeper," Jeff Mcclure said while attending the rally. "The injustice is just crazy to me because it could be anybody."

"Do not put the officers back on the street, there's no way we can have the officers that killed Aaron Bailey back on the street," Satchuel Cole, the vice president of the activist group Dont Sleep, said.

Earlier in the week, city county councilors called for everyone to work together and listen. Next week, a proposal is set to be introduced to the city county council addressing the makeup of the merit board. It would add two more members and stagger their terms.

Meanwhile, though, the cries against racial injustice and demands for change were filled with pain and emotion, and only grew louder from people of all ages.

"No one deserves this and if this happened to me, I'd want justice too," Braden Kathery, 11, said.

The rally ended with members calling police and sharing their message.