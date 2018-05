Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - The royal wedding is Saturday, and we now have more information on the ceremony.

Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles, will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. Her dad is staying in the U.S. following health issues.

Our FOX59 royal insider, Andrew Lannerd, is actually invited to the wedding himself. He joined us live from London on FOX59 Morning News.