× IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue. Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m.

IMPD confirmed that one person was killed. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.