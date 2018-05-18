× IMPD: Man critical after shooting at east side bar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a shooting tonight at a bar on the east side.

Just after 7 p.m., authorities were dispatched to OB’s Pub, located near the intersection of 21st St. and Mitthoeffer Rd.

IMPD confirms a male victim has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.