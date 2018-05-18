× Indiana woman hospitalized after rains wipe out South Dakota dam

PIERRE, S.D. — A powerful storm system has dumped heavy rains from western to central South Dakota, washing away a dam in a state park near Selby.

Walworth County sheriff’s Deputy Justin Jungwirth says the downpour wiped out the dam in Lake Hiddenwood Recreation Area early Friday. No one was camping in the park.

The earthen dam was 27 feet high and had a concrete spillway with a bridge over it. The dam was built in 1927 to create Lake Hiddenwood, one of the first artificial lakes in South Dakota. The park is closed indefinitely.

The storm also brought hail and winds gusting up to 80 mph.

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reports more than 9 inches of rain fell near Long Lake. Golfball-sized hail pelted Eureka, which received nearly 4 inches of rain.

Winds tipped over a parked semi-truck west of Blunt on Thursday night. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Indiana, was inside when the truck tipped. She was taken to a hospital.