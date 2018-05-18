× Rain and storms could hamper Indy 500 activities this weekend!

So far, mostly dry conditions are holding to start our Friday morning drive, temperatures remain comfy and above the seasonal average (53°) while heading out-the-door. As we begin the afternoon, showers and storms will begin to develop slowly across the state. This could hamper SOME outdoor activities for a brief time, but not all day rains anticipated. KEEP ALL PLANS!!!

We will continue in this type of set-up for the entire weekend with plenty of dry time mixed in too. A trend to warmer temperatures, as well, should have us pushing middle 80’s by Sunday afternoon. Of course a busy weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway but rain is needed too. Hoping both opportunities present themselves. Have a great weekend!