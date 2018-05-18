Rain and storms could hamper Indy 500 activities this weekend!

Posted 5:06 AM, May 18, 2018, by

So far, mostly dry conditions are holding to start our Friday morning drive, temperatures remain comfy and above the seasonal average (53°) while heading out-the-door. As we begin the afternoon, showers and storms will begin to develop slowly across the state. This could hamper SOME outdoor activities for a brief time, but not all day rains anticipated. KEEP ALL PLANS!!!

We will continue in this type of set-up for the entire weekend with plenty of dry time mixed in too. A trend to warmer temperatures, as well, should have us pushing middle 80’s by Sunday afternoon. Of course a busy weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway but rain is needed too. Hoping both opportunities present themselves. Have a great weekend!