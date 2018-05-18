× RECIPE: Mini Pizza Bites

Ingredients for Pizza Dough

1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 cup warm water (110 degrees F)

2 1/2 cups bread flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes. Stir in flour, salt and oil. Beat until smooth. Let rest for 5 minutes. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat or roll into a round.

Transfer crust to a lightly greased pizza pan or baker’s peel dusted with cornmeal. Spread with desired toppings and bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Let baked pizza cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Mini Pizza Bites Recipe

1 recipe of pizza dough (see above)

Tomato sauce of your choice

Homemade pesto

1/2 cup chopped basil leaves

¼ cup chopped kale

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tbsp water if using a blender

1 ball of mozzarella

Add your favorite toppings such as:

Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Sausage (Italian)

Bell Peppers

Assorted Cheeses

Onions

Spinach/Arugula

Bacon/Prosciutto

Directions

Preheat the oven to 485 degrees. Preheat a baking sheet or muffin pan as well. On a floured surface, roll out your pizza dough so that it is about ¼ to ½ an inch thin. It will puff up in the oven. Use a stainless steel cup, glass cup or circular cookie cutter to create the same size circles of dough. You should be able to cut about 8 or 9 before you have to roll the dough up again to cut more.

To get the dough to stick together again, dampen it with a little water just to get it wet enough so that it’s sticky again, and roll it back out with some flour. Repeat with the cookie cutter, and you should end up with between 12-14 pieces of dough total.

Take the baking sheet or pan out of the oven, and place each little circle of dough onto it. They will start to cook right away so place the whole tray into the oven right away and let the dough cook for 7 to 8 minutes.

Take the dough out of the oven (making sure it’s slightly crisped on top and bottom). Top dough with sauce, olive oil, pesto or whatever base you would like. Add cheese and toppings and put back in the oven for another 10-12 minutes, watching closely. Once the cheese is melted to your heart’s desire, remove from the oven. The entire recipe can be done with a muffin pan.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants, For more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com