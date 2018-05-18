Team Penske eyeing 17th Indy 500 win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - Roger Penske's success at the Indianapolis 500 is well documented. Team Penske has 16 Indy 500 victories, more than any other team and this May the captain has his focus set on his 17th.

"The continuity if you look across here, these guys have been with us and have stayed with us and it makes a difference," Roger Penske said as he sat at the podium for a press conference Friday afternoon alongside his four Indy 500 drivers. "One of the goals each of them have each year is to win the 500."

Three of his four 500 drivers have never won the race but one thing all four have in common? Confidence, in the powerhouse of Penske.

"I think we got one of the best opportunities in the entire field to win this race," defending series champ Josef Newgarden said on Friday.

"Winning is our number one goal," 2016 IndyCar series champion Simon Pagenaud said. "We know that it's the most important one for Roger and the team."

And one of Penske's four 500 drivers is looking to join an elite group of men who have won the Indy 500 four times. Only three drivers have ever done it; Rick Mears, Al Unser and AJ Foyt, and Helio Castroneves would love nothing more than to add his name to that prestigious list in just his second race of the 2018 season.

"To be back and able to continue our goal in pursuit of the number 4 is incredible," Castroneves said.

This weekend Team Penske will aim for their first 500 pole win since 2012.

"Qualifying for the 500 is very tough," Castroneves admitted. "But it separates the boys from the men."

Qualifying for the 102nd running begins on Saturday.