45-year-old man dead after near northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon on the near northeast side.

Just after 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. 24th St. and Sheldon St on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a male victim in critical condition. He was transported to Methodist Hospital.

The victim’s father said the man is 45-years-old and was shot 4 times.

The father has told us the victim has died.