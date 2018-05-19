Hinchcliffe, Mann bumped from Indy 500 after Day 1 of qualifying

AVONDALE, AZ - APRIL 06: James Hinchcliffe #5 driver of the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda IndyCar during practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway on April 6, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — James Hinchcliffe sat in his car as time expired Saturday in Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

Pippa Mann wasn’t fast enough to make the 33-car field.

Now both have been bumped out of the May 27 race.

For the first time since 2011, two cars that made qualifying attempts failed to make the 33-car starting grid.

Mann struggled all week to find the speed and fell well short of James Davison, who had the slowest four-lap average of 224.798 mph.

Hinchcliffe, meanwhile, only made one official attempt — the first one after a rain delay of 2 hours, 20 minutes. He got back on the track in the final half-hour but pitted because of a tire vibration before taking the green flag.