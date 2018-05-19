× Hundreds attend Breakfast at the Brickyard at IMS

Speedway, IND– It was an early start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this morning for an annual tradition.

Hundreds gathered for the 60th anniversary of the 500’s Festival’s Breakfast at the Brickyard.

More than 70 mayors from around the state came together with business leaders, and racing fans at the plaza pavilion.

This year’s honored guest was former Indy 500 driver Sarah Fisher .

She’s a nine time 500 starter and a successful business owner who says from a young age, she knew racing was in her blood.

“It’s in my heart. It’s in the heart of the family I’m a part of. The giant O’Gara family, and my husband Andy. My daughter Zoe is here with me. It’ s very much in our family’s blood, and will very much be a part of our family,” Fisher said.

A big congratulations to Natalie Murdock who was crowned this year’s queen scholar and will be receiving a scholarship from the 500 Festival.